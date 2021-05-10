EUGENE — Oregon belted four home runs, while Brett Walker allowed just two runs in seven innings to give the Ducks a 9-3 Pac-12 win and a series sweep of Washington at PK Park on Sunday.
The four home runs were the most ever at PK Park by an Oregon team and matched the Ducks’ modern day era record for long balls in a game. The Ducks also hit four homers at USC earlier this season (April 7), while previously hitting four homers at California on April 13, 2013, and at Gonzaga on April 10, 2010.
Oregon (30-11, 14-7 Pac-12) swept the Huskies (17-24, 3-15) for just the second time in the modern era, joining the 2013 team that won three straight games from Washington in Eugene.
Gabe Matthews jumped on the first pitch he saw from Washington starter Adam Bloebaum (1-4) and hit a line drive over the fence in right field to tie the game at one.
The Huskies added a run in the top of the second on a leadoff home run off Walker to regain the lead, but he was able to take command after that run. The Ducks’ right-hander allowed just two runners past first base between the second-inning home run and the end of the seventh.
The Ducks took control in the bottom of the fifth. Gavin Grant reached on an error to start the rally, moved to second on a Tanner Smith walk and scored on a Yovan base hit to right field.
After Matthews walked to load the bases, Aaron Zavala lined a triple into the right-center field gap scoring all three runners to put the Ducks on top by four. Josh Kasevich plated Zavala with a RBI single to finish the five-run inning.
Oregon tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning on a pair of solo homers.
Walker (seven innings, seven hits, two runs, no walks, five strikeouts) picked up the decision, improving his record to 5-2.
The Ducks return to the field Friday in Ogden, Utah, where they will meet the Utes in Game 1 of a three-game Pac-12 series.
USC 5, OSU 3
CORVALLIS — Troy Claunch hit his second home run of the season and Oregon State scored two more runs in the ninth, but the Beavers’ rally fell short in a Pac-12 loss to USC Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Claunch drove in his second run of the game to make it a three-run game, and scored when Jake Dukart doubled to right-center, getting OSU within 5-3. Dukart, though, was stranded at second on a flyout to end the game.
The Beavers still won the series after defeating USC 5-4 Friday and 9-7 Saturday. OSU is now 31-15 overall on the season and 13-8 in Pac-12 Conference play, the Trojans 20-21 and 8-13.
Three of the four runs in the eighth were charged to OSU reliever Chase Watkins, who dropped to 2-3 on the season.
Oregon State hits the road for a three-game series this weekend in Tempe against Arizona State. First pitch Friday in the opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. PST.
