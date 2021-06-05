EUGENE — The Oregon baseball team will play in an NCAA Tournament regional final for the first time in seven years Sunday, after the No. 13 Ducks beat Gonzaga on Saturday, 7-3, to remain unbeaten in the Eugene Regional.
Robert Ahlstrom went eight innings Saturday for the Ducks, and Gabe Matthews drove in runs during Oregon’s four-run first inning and three-run fourth. The Bulldogs will play an elimination game Sunday at 3 p.m. against Louisiana State, with the winner to face the Ducks later Sunday. LSU needed extra innings to beat Central Connecticut in an elimination game Saturday afternoon.
The Ducks are playing in a regional final for the first time since 2014, when they failed to advance against regional host Vanderbilt. With a win Sunday night, or Monday should Oregon lose Sunday, the Ducks would advance to the Super Regional round for the first time since 2012.
“It’s an experience nobody can ever take away from you; it’s awesome,” Matthews said. “It really set in after we turned that double play (for the first two outs) in the ninth — holy smokes, we’re here.”
A day after the Ducks weren’t particularly sharp, most notably around the infield, they played a cleaner game Saturday and in fact put pressure on Gonzaga’s defense that helped Oregon score four runs in the first inning.
“It looked like they learned a lot of lessons from yesterday’s win,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “It was a well-rounded team win. … We didn’t play nervous today like we did yesterday, which is a really good sign for the team.”
After losing a coin flip for the right to be the home team, the Ducks came to bat in the top of the first inning and — for the second day in a row — wasted no time grabbing a lead. Tanner Smith led off with his school-record 24th double of the season, and two errors by Gonzaga infielders brought him around to score. An RBI groundout by Josh Kasevich scored Aaron Zavala to make it 2-0, and Anthony Hall doubled home Matthews for a 3-0 lead. Sam Novitske followed with a single to plate Hall and make it 4-0.
