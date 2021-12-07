The Elkton Elks converted nine of 12 free throws in the closing minutes to hold on for a 58-53 nonleague boys basketball victory over visiting Lowell Tuesday night.

Tied entering the final quarter at 33-33, the two teams erupted for 45 fourth-quarter points combined.

Cash Boe paced the Elks (2-1 overall) with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

"That was a good bounce back from Saturday (a 63-28 loss to Bandon)," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "I know we have some talent. We're just trying to get all the pieces put together."

Trevyn Luzier scored nine points for Elkton while Andrew Allen scored eight. Cael Boe and Kellen Sabo helped on the boards with seven rebounds apiece.

Elkton travels to north central Oregon Friday to take part in the Condon Christmas Tournament, opening against the host Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m.

LOWELL (53) — Jaden Jaloff 17, J. Neet 12, Prom 11, Smith 6, Silver 3, Fassbender 2, Bardis 2, Vaughn, T. Neet. Totals 20-58 9-16 53.

ELKTON (58) — Cash Boe 28, Luzier 9, Allen 8, Hazen 6, Woody 5, Cael Boe 2, Sabo. Totals 19-51 13-23 58.

Lowell;11;14;8;20;—;53

Elkton;15;12;6;25;—;58

3-point goals — Low. 4 (J. Neet 3, Silver 1), Elk. 7 (Cash Boe 2, Luzier 2, Allen 2, Hazen 1). Total Fouls — Low. 21, Elk. 17. Fouled Out — Jaloff. Rebounds — Low. 35 (Jaloff 8), Elk. 34 (Cash Boe 11).

JV Game — Lowell 35, Elkton 25.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.