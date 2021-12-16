Colton Mignola, Emmitt Gibson and Grady Hamilton, all juniors, rattled off three consecutive pins to lift sixth-ranked Roseburg to a 48-32 dual meet victory over No. 3 Mountain View of Bend Wednesday night at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
In a dual which had more swings than a tennis match, the visiting Cougars gained the upper hand when Sayre Williamson pinned Roseburg’s Ethan Leaton with 20 seconds remaining in their 182-pound bout.
But Roseburg was ripe for the rally. Mignola pinned Alex Garcia-Ortega 52 seconds into the second round, and Gibson (220) and Hamilton (285) followed with pins in less than a minute each to lock up the win.
“That was Emmitt’s intensity,” Hamilton said of the pin which guaranteed the dual win. “He really did the work today.”
The Indians improved to 4-0 in dual meets on the season, with Wednesday’s matchup against Mountain View providing the biggest test in the early stage of the season.
“We’re still relatively young,” Hamilton said. “Some of these guys, it’s their first time (on varsity), but they keep improving. That’s what we do at Roseburg.”
Roseburg jumped out to a quick lead when sophomore Gage Singleton toyed with Cougars freshman Seth Mikalson, scoring three takedowns in the first minute before getting the pin at 1:29. Roseburg received a forfeit at 113, but Mountain View answered with two first-round pins and a technical fall to take a 17-12 lead in team points through 132 pounds.
Nash Singleton (138) put Roseburg back in front with a first-round pin of Carson Reinhart, but Mountain View’s Nate Jones earned a 2-0 decision over Rhett Martin and Jackson Potts had a first-round pin to give the Cougars a 26-18 edge.
Varrius Scanlan had perhaps the match of the night for the Indians. The senior 160-pounder, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A at his weight, fell into a 6-2 deficit against fifth-ranked Ryder Fassett, but battled back to take an 8-7 lead before cradling up Fassett for a third-round pin.
In the junior varsity dual, Mountain View led Roseburg 27-9 before the Indians rallied to pull into a 27-27 tie. In the final bout at 285 pounds, Roseburg freshman Jack Banta pinned the Cougars’ Reid Abrahamson with nine seconds left in the first round to secure the win.
Roseburg left early Thursday morning for Reno, Nevada, for the two-day Reno Tournament of Champions, which begins Friday morning.
Roseburg 48, Mountain View 32
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Seth Mikalson, MV, 1:29.
113 — Bobby Geyer, R, won by forfeit.
120 — Klay Zuber, MV, p. Roman Leaton, R, 1:08.
126 — Ethan Potts, MV, tech. fall Cristian Martinez, R, 15-0.
132 — Andrew Worthington, MV, p. Levi Campbell, R, 1:47.
138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Carson Reinhart, 1:17.
145 — Nate Jones, MV, dec. Rhett Martin, R, 2-0.
152 — Jackson Potts, MV, p. Charlie Jones, R, 1:28.
160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, p. Ryder Fassett, MV, 4:55.
170 — Haygen VanGordon, R, won by forfeit.
182 — Sayre Williamson, MV, p. Ethan Leaton, R, 5:40.
195 — Colton Mignola, R, p. Alex Garcia-Ortega, MV, 2:52.
220 — Emmitt Gibson, R, p. Elliot Smith, MV, :38.
285 — Grady Hamilton, R, p. Grant Lemery, MV, :40.
