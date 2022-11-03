South Umpqua quarterback Jace Johnson and the No. 5-ranked Lancers will look to bounce back from their only loss of the season when they host Yamhill-Carlton in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Kent Wigle Stadium.
South Umpqua had Yamhill-Carlton’s number during the 2021-22 athletic year, and Friday night, the Lancers hope to hit “redial.”
The last time Yamhill-Carlton was on the Tri City campus, South Umpqua’s Jace Johnson was being tackled by cousin Kade Johnson in left field after hitting a walkoff single which sent the Lancers to the Class 3A baseball state championship game, which South Umpqua won in dominating fashion.
The trip before that, the Tigers came to South Umpqua and suffered a 35-6 loss in the first round of the Class 3A football state playoffs.
The Lancers dropped to No. 5 in the final OSAAtoday coaches poll after getting run over by now-No. 1 Cascade Christian, 35-6 as the Challengers took advantage of four South Umpqua turnovers.
Three of those came via interceptions thrown by Jace Johnson, matching his total for the entire season.
“That was probably my worst performance,” the three-year starter and reigning first-team all-state quarterback said this week. “We just made a bunch of mistakes and they capitalized on them.”
While South Umpqua lost several players to graduation off a football team which reached the Class 3A title game in 2021, Yamhill-Carlton returns the bulk of a team which went 4-5 in 2021.
This season, the Tigers went 6-3 during the regular season, finishing second to third-ranked Banks in Class 3A Special District 1.
“It’s different crews,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said of
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review.
