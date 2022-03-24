North Bend freshman Luke Wheeling threw a complete-game five-hitter and the Class 5A Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to overtake Umpqua Valley Christian, 5-4, in the final game of the Monarchs' Spring Break Tournament Wednesday at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
North Bend (5-2 overall) overcame three errors to hold on for the win.
UVC, ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A/1A preseason coaches poll, scored single runs in the first and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead, but the Bulldogs reclaimed the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth. The Monarchs added two runs to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Tygue Barron had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run for UVC (3-2), while Josh Luther, Will Haynes and Kevin Shaver also had hits for the Monarchs.
Wheeling also led North Bend at the plate, going 2-for-4 while Jake Newsum logged two hits and Jack Burgmeier drove in three runs.
Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to visit Class 3A No. 2 Santiam Christian Monday and open Class 2A/1A Special Play Thursday at North Douglas/Yoncalla in Drain.
North Bend;000;320;0;—;5;8;3
Umpqua Valley Christian;101;200;0;—;4;5;1
L. Wheeling and Brock; Barron, Shaver and Hellenthal. W — L. Wheeling. L — Shaver. 3B — Burgmeier (NB), Barron (UVC).
