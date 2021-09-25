GILCHRIST — Palu Rayon-Wilder rushed for 329 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns and added a 60-yard kickoff return for a score as North Douglas defeated Gilchrist 76-26 on Saturday in a six-man prep football game.
The Warriors (3-1, 3-1 SD3) scored eight touchdowns and led 58-20 at halftime.
Ray Gerrard carried the ball six times for 107 yards and three TDs and caught a 24-yard scoring pass for North Douglas, which amassed a season-high 691 yards total offense. End Braden Jentzsch played well defensively, N.D. coach JJ Mast said.
North Douglas is scheduled to host Yoncalla next Friday.
N. Douglas;36;22;12;6;—;76
Gilchrist;14;6;6;0;—;26
First Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 14 run (Rabuck pass from Reed)
ND — Rabuck 15 run (Rabuck run)
ND — Gerrard 24 pass from Reed (Gerrard pass from Reed)
G — 50 pass (run good)
ND — Safety, Gerrard tackles No. 1 in end zone
ND — Rayon-Wilder 60 kickoff return (pass failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 60 run (Gerrard pass from Reed)
G — 55 pass (run good)
Second Quarter
ND — Gerrard 45 run (Rayon-Wilder run)
G — 62 pass (pass failed)
ND — Gerrard 5 run (Rabuck kick)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 63 run (Nunez pass from Reed)
Third Quarter
ND — Nunez 7 run (pass failed)
G — 37 pass (run failed)
ND — Gerrard 29 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
ND — Reed 28 run (kick failed)
