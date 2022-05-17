EUGENE — The Pac-12 Championship meet was back where it belongs, and so were the Men and Women of Oregon.
Hayward Field hosted the conference meet for the first time 2017, and for the first time since 2017 both UO teams stood atop the podium by day’s end Sunday. Having racked up four event titles Friday and Saturday, the UO men and women tripled that total for the meet by taking home eight on Sunday, including sprint doubles by Kemba Nelson and Micah Williams.
The UO women amassed 167 points to take home their first team win since 2017, well ahead of runner-up Colorado (102.5). USC, the team that won the three previous Pac-12 women’s titles — including last spring in Los Angeles — was fourth with 78 points.
On the men’s side, Oregon piled up 161 points to win a 15th straight team title. Washington took second with 105 points.
“To continue to do that on the men’s side for 15 years, and then for the women with all the drama and things that they’ve been through this year for them to rally around one another and support one another and be a super, super team-y team, I think that’s outstanding for them to get back in their rightful place,” UO coach Robert Johnson said.
Nelson took home three titles on the day, helping the 4x100-meter relay team win before taking first at both 100 and 200 meters. The Ducks also swept the triple jump events, with wins from Lexi Ellis and Emmanuel Ihemeje, and got a title from Elliott Cook in the men’s 800.
Williams posted a meet record in the men’s 100 by running 9.93, and doubled back in the 200 by edging Stanford’s Udodi Onwuzurike at the line for a win in a personal-best 20.05. Nelson shot out of the blocks in her two individual races, running a season-best 11.05 in the 100 and setting a new 200 PR of 22.74.
Ihemeje, the two-time defending NCAA Indoor champion who is looking to repeat as NCAA champ outdoors, was leading the triple jump entering his last attempt. Then he went ahead and improved his mark to 54 feet, 10 inches, from 53-2 3/4.
Afterward Ihemeja offered a “shoutout to Duck Nation” for the support offered Sunday by the crowd of 5,182. Ihemeje’s win came shortly after Cook won the 800 in a personal-best 1:48.81. Like Ihemeje, Cook was fueled to victory by the home crowd — leading on the bell lap, Cook was caught by Dayton Carlson of Arizona State in the home stretch before Cook pulled back ahead.
Cook won the 800 after also providing team points with a fourth-place finish in the 1,500. Cook led a 4-5-6 finish by UO runners in the 1,500, one of several examples of the Ducks stacking team points thanks to their depth.
Another was the women’s 100, in which Nelson led a 1-4-6-8 finish for the Ducks. The next stop on the Ducks’ postseason journey is the NCAA West Preliminary (May 25-28) in Fayetteville, Ark.
The top 48 declared individuals and 24 relays in the West region will vie for 12 spots into the NCAA Championships (June 8-11) in Eugene.
{hr /}
Sunday’s Results
UO Athletes
MEN
100 Meters
1. Micah Williams – 9.93 (meet record); 4. Xavier Nairne – 10.27; 7. Ryan Mulholland – 10.35 (PR).
200 Meters
1. Micah Williams – 20.05 (PR); 7. Ryan Mulholland – 21.13.
800 Meters
1. Elliott Cook – 1:48.81 (PR); 3. Matthew Erickson – 1:49.74; 8. Tomas Palfrey – 1:51.87.
1,500 Meters
4. Elliott Cook – 3:40.98 (PR); 5. Reed Brown – 3:41.03; 6. James Gormley – 3:41.25 (PR); 10. Jack Yearian – 3:42.14.
5,000 Meters
6. Aaron Bienenfeld – 13:37.74; 15. Quincy Norman – 14:09.75;. 18. Evan Holland – 14:15.60; 19. James Gormley – 14:16.53; 27. Jack Yearian – 14:32.47; 37. Steven Neumaier – 16:03.61.
110 Hurdles
4. Will Mundy – 14.19 (PR).
400 Hurdles
2. Will Mundy – 51.11.
4x100 Relay
3. Rieker Daniel/Micah Williams/Will Mundy/Xavier Nairne – 39.39.
4x400 Relay
7. Nathan Poff/Evan Mafilas/Matthew Erickson/Will Mundy – 3:09.61 (SB).
High Jump
9. Jett Kinder – 6-6 3/4 (PR); 11. Pierce LaCoste – 6-6 3/4.
Triple Jump
1. Emmanuel Ihemeje – 54-10; 7. Jonah Tactay – 49-9 3/4 (SB)
WOMEN
100 Meters
1. Kemba Nelson – 11.05 (SB); 4. Jadyn Mays – 11.28; 6. Jasmine Montgomery – 11.50; 8. Jasmin Reed – 11.73.
200 Meters
1. Kemba Nelson – 22.74 (PR); 4. Iman Brown – 23.08; 5. Jasmine Montgomery – 23.28.
400 Meters
4. Ella Clayton – 52.04 (PR); 5. Katriina Wright – 52.60 (PR).
800 Meters
6. Carly Kleefeld – 2:06.02; 9. Ella Nelson – 2:07.62.
1,500 Meters
11. Izzy Thornton-Bott – 4:26.38.
5,000 Meters
3. Alessia Zarbo – 15:54.25; 14. Emilie Girard – 16:37.75; 15. Harper McClain – 16:38.10; 27. Malia Pivec – 17:00.85.
100 Hurdles
4. Alexandra Webster – 13.20.
400 Hurdles
2. Alexandra Webster – 56.47 (PR).
4x100 Relay
1. Jadyn Mays/Kemba Nelson/Jasmin Reed/Jasmine Montgomery – 42.91 (SB).
High Jump
3. Tori Sloan – 5-9 1/4; 10. Taylor Chocek – 5-5 1/4.
Triple Jump
1. Lexi Ellis – 42-11 1/2; 3. Dominique Ruotolo – 42-9.
Discus
3. Jaida Ross – 182-0; 15. Mine De Klerk – 161-1.
Friday’s Results
MEN
Javelin
1. Ty Hampton – 242-4; 3. Eric Lyon – 217-6; 5. Dalton Rasmussen – 213-9; 7. Asher Krauel – 204-7.
