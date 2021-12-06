CORVALLIS — The top-seeded Oregon State men’s soccer team’s historic season came to a close after it tied with No. 8 Clemson, 1-1, and fell in the penalty kick round 4-3 in an NCAA quarterfinal match at Lorenz Field on Saturday night.
Oregon State caps the season with a 14-2-4 record, with its first Pac-12 title and appearance in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament in program history highlighting its season. The Beavers drew a record crowd for their final home match of the fall, with 1,415 fans in attendance.
“We’re disappointed. I thought we played well enough to advance. I thought we played well enough to advance in regulation, I thought we did well enough to advance in overtime. PKs can be cruel, but Clemson was a good team. They asked some questions of us and I thought we answered them,” OSU head coach Terry Boss said.
“My overall feeling is thankfulness, for this group of seniors that started this journey with us in 2018 with nothing but a belief that this is possible and thankful for the fans that came out and supported this group. Just an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. It was magic in the stands to watch these young men inspire and bring hope.”
Junior Sofiane Djeffal put the Beavers on the board in the 29th minute, finding the net off redshirt senior Tsiki Ntsabeleng’s corner. OSU’s defense held Clemson scoreless until the 84th minute, when the Tigers earned a PK goal. Over the course of the game, the Beavers only allowed Clemson three shots on goal out of 12 shots taken.
Junior Adrian Fernandez earned two saves and the Beavers marked six shots on goal out of 22 shots total and took 10 corner kicks throughout the game.
Djeffal, junior Gael Gibert, and freshman Nicklas Lund converted their penalty kicks, but Clemson was able to advance, scoring all four of its attempts.
“We wanted to move forward and we thought we had the team to win the national championship,” Boss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.