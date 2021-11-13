CORVALLIS — The No. 1-ranked Oregon State men’s soccer team tied No. 3 Washington 2-2 on Thursday to clinch its first-ever outright Pac-12 championship.
Thursday’s game marked the highest-rated matchup in Pac-12 history based on the United Soccer Coaches rankings. The Beavers capped the regular season with a 12-2-3 overall record and finished 7-1-2 in the Pac-12.
The top-five matchup drew a record crowd to Lorenz Field, with 1,401 fans in attendance. Oregon State also honored seniors Adrian Crespo, Tyrone Mondi, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sofiane Djeffal, Joel Walker, Carlos Moliner, Adrian Fernandez, Alex Cover, Alex Salt, Caleb Etter, and Micah Craig.
“I’m just so proud of our team. I mean, I’m overwhelmed, honestly,” OSU head coach Terry Boss said. “They fought, they played our brand of fútbol from the first whistle to the last and I’m just so thankful for everything they’ve done for this program. It’s a great way to send our seniors out.”
The Beavers fought through a scoreless first half, holding the Huskies to one shot total. Oregon State matched Washington’s shots on goal with one of their own out of five shots taken.
Seconds into the second half, sophomore Mouhameth Thiam found the back of the net.
, unassisted with a beautiful ball from outside the box off his right foot to put the Beavers up 1-0.
Washington broke through the Beavers’ defense in the 59th minute to tie the score at 1-1. OSU’s defense held the Huskies for 26 minutes until they found the net again in the 85th minute to take a 2-1 lead.
The Beavers bounced back in the 88th minute with a shot from Ntsabeleng (assisted by Thiam and Djeffal) to tie the game at 2-2 and push for overtime.
OSU held Washington to two shots in the first overtime period and no shots in the second. Fernandez made four saves over the course of the contest. The Beavers marked nine shots on goal out of 16 shots total and took five corner kicks throughout the game.
The NCAA men’s soccer tournament selection show is scheduled for 10 a.m. PST on Monday.
