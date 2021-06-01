CORVALLIS — Oregon State forward Gloire Amanda has taken the most prestigious individual honor in all of college soccer, as the junior received the MAC Hermann Trophy Thursday evening.
Amanda beat out fellow finalists Victor Bezerra of Indiana and Valentin Noel of Pittsburgh. The MAC Hermann is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year.
The forward is the first Oregon State player to be named a finalist for the MAC Hermann, and the fifth Pac-12 player to win the award on the men’s side. Amanda joined Danny Mwanga and Khiry Shelton as Beavers to earn All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches earlier this month.
Amanda, who earned All-Pac-12 and All-Far West Region First Team honors this year, set the Oregon State record for points in a season with 37 and tied Alan Gordon for the second-highest goals total in a season with 15. Amanda led the nation in both goals and points, and matched the fourth-most goals in Pac-12 history since the conference started sponsoring soccer in 2001.
The Edmonton, Alberta, native is sixth in Oregon State history for both career goals (25) and career points (61). Amanda found in the net in 10 of the Beavers’ 14 matches this spring, including five multi-goal games. He ended his season eighth in the nation in total assists with seven. The forward is a three-time Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week honoree, and was named National Player of the Week on Feb. 16.
As a team, Oregon State finished the year 9-5 and made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three years. The Beavers are ranked No. 19 in the season-ending United Soccer Coaches Poll.
