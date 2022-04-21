EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks are the best team in the Pac-12 Conference, and now they’re looking to prove they’re the best team in the entire country.
The UO women’s golf team won the first conference tournament title in program history Wednesday, shooting a round of 2-over 290 at Eugene Country Club to finish seven strokes up on the rest of the field. The Ducks saw Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu wrap up the second individual Pac-12 title in team history, finishing four strokes ahead of the runner-up, and also got top-15 finishes from Tze-Han (Heather) Lin and Briana Chacon.
Playing for the first and last time in her career with a home-course advantage, the Ducks’ lone senior, Lin, matched Lu for Oregon’s best round of the day with an even-par 72. They helped the Ducks finish at 6-over 870 for the tournament, seven shots better than runners-up Oregon State and Stanford.
“Since I committed to Oregon, the coaches have been talking about (this),” Lin said of the chance to play the conference tournament in Eugene. “The conditions the past few days wasn’t what we expected; it’s not what we usually get. But we fought really hard and hung in there together. I think it’s the team that made this happen.”
The tournament didn’t unfold as Oregon had hoped, with the Ducks in the middle of the pack after a windy first day before fighting into a tie for the lead despite a five-hour weather delay in the second round. The final round was played for the most part in a light, steady rain, and the UO women rode their balanced lineup to victory — balance they hope will pay dividends again in NCAA Championship play.
The second-ranked Ducks finished ahead of top-ranked Stanford for the second straight tournament in which they faced off. UO coach Derek Radley said following Wednesday’s win he “absolutely” believes he has the best team in the country.
“We’ve been talking about it all year,” Radley said. “We’ve proven we can play in any conditions: East Coast, West Coast, rain or shine. So this team is really seasoned and confident. …
“We’re not done yet. We’ve got some work to do, and so this is just the beginning of postseason. But, so proud to do this here on home turf and so thankful.”
Lu finished off a 72-66-72—210 week that made her just the second individual Pac-12 champion in UO history, and the first since Eugene native Caroline Inglis won in 2015. That year also saw the Ducks finish second as a team, their best finish in the tournament until this week.
“I can’t lie, I was pretty nervous this morning,” said Lu, who was 5 under on par-4 holes in the tournament, the only player in the field under par. “Like, I know I’m leading and our team is leading. But honestly I’m worried about our team score more than mine. So that kind of distracted me from my game …
“I was pretty nervous the first few holes but I kept telling myself, I need to reset my mind — today’s a brand new day, the third round, the last round. And it’s time to make some history.”
