CORVALLIS — Oregon State’s footbwall program fired defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar on Sunday.
The move comes after the Beavers’ 37-34 Pac-12 overtime loss at Colorado on Saturday.
“I felt it was the right time to make a change in our football program and have relieved Coach Tim Tibesar of his duties at Oregon State,” head coach Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “All of us thank Coach Tibesar for his hard work and professionalism the past four years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Oregon State has allowed more than 30 points in four straight games and is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Pac-12. For the season, the Beavers are giving up 27.7 points and 405.7 yards per game.
For now, said Smith, Trent Bray will serve as the Beaver’s defensive coordinator and Kendrick Van Ackeren will transition from defensive analyst to working on-field with linebackers.
Oregon State will host Stanford (3-6, 2-5) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.