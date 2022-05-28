STANFORD, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team clinched a trip to the NCAA Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2006 and second time in program history with a 2-0 shutout win at Stanford on Saturday.
With the win, the Beavers improved to 39-20, having won their last five games that dates back to the Knoxville Regional. OSU won 3-1 Friday.
Freshman Sarah Haendiges remained undefeated in the postseason, picking up her third win in the NCAA Tournament and 13th of the season. Haendiges tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs.
Senior Mariah Mazon came on and logged the save, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and struck out two.
“We’re just so excited. I don’t really have any words for it,” Mazon said.
The Beavers cracked the board in the first inning. Freshman Kiki Escobar singled to left center on the leadoff and advanced to second with an Eliana Gottlieb single to left field. Grace Messmer scored the pair of freshmen with single through the left side.
After the Cardinal loaded the bases in the fifth, Mazon retired the final two batters with a pair of clutch strikeouts.
Haendiges, Mazon and the Beaver defense combined for four three-up-three-down innings, including the final two frames to seal the victory.
“That’s been the key phrase the whole time,” Oregon State coach Laura Berg said. “These guys have been playing loose and carefree since the postseason began. Outside of the Olympic games, there’s nothing like playing in Oklahoma City.”
The Beavers head to Oklahoma City and are slated to face the winner of the Blacksburg Super Regional starting Thursday.
