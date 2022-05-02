SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Ben Ferrer struck out five in 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to send No. 2 Oregon State to a 3-1 Pac-12 baseball win over Utah Sunday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
With the win, the Beavers clinched the series over the Utes, winning the final two games of the weekend.
The win also kept Oregon State (34-9, 15-6 Pac-12 Conference) in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12, one game ahead of UCLA.
Ferrer picked up the win, improving to 2-0 this season. Coming on in relief of Jake Pfennigs in the third, he limited Utah (25-17-1, 10-11) to a single and two walks. Ferrer extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings, lowering his earned run average to 1.59 on the year.
Jacob Melton drove in the Beavers’ first two runs with a double.
Wade Meckler went 3-for-5 to pace OSU.
Cal 9, Oregon 8
EUGENE — Oregon was playing exceptionally well and was seven outs away from a series sweep Sunday afternoon at PK Park, but California scored eight times in the last three innings and held off the Ducks’ comeback attempt in the ninth as the Golden Bears beat the No. 25 Ducks, 9-8.
Oregon led 4-1 with two out in the top of the seventh, having yet to allow an earned run and protecting a lead provided by a three-run Gavin Grant homer in the second. But Cal scored twice before the Ducks could get out of the seventh, then added five runs in the eighth — four on an inside-the-park grand slam — before getting an insurance run in the ninth that proved vital after UO tried to rally late.
The Ducks (28-15, 13-8 Pac-12) move on to a vital week of their season. They host Oregon State for a nonconference game Tuesday, then play three games in Corvallis over the weekend with first place in the Pac-12 potentially at stake.
UO starter Jace Stoffal, a former Roseburg High and Umpqua Community College standout, pitched around four hits and a walk to get through three innings, before Logan Mercado and Matt Dallas provided three frames of scoreless relief. Rio Britton started the seventh before leaving with two out and the bases loaded; Christian Ciuffetelli allowed a two-run single before getting out of the inning.
Ducks closer Kolby Somers took the loss.
Gavin Grant had his fourth three-hit game of the season, and drove in as many as three runs for the second time this spring. Overall the Ducks pounded out 14 hits.
