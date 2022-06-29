CORVALLIS — Sherry Sevall, a 1966 graduate of Roseburg High School, was among the individuals and teams selected for Oregon State University's 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class.
Sevall was a three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and tennis for the Beavers. She won the Pacific Northwest championship three times and led OSU to three conference titles.
Sevall was the leading scorer on the 1967 and '68 women's basketball teams — including a high game of 27 points against Oregon College of Education.
Sevall was a member of the 1969 volleyball team that was inducted into the OSU Hall in 2018. That team went 21-0 during the regular season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the national tournament.
The 2022 class will be recognized on Nov. 5 and will happen as Oregon State celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year.
Sevall will be one of four multi-sport athletes to be inducted. The others are Joan Heeter (softball, women's basketball, volleyball, field hockey and track and field), Shirley Lagestee (basketball, track, field hockey, softball and soccer) and Lyla Voth (gymnastics, track, basketball, bowling, softball, volleyball, field hockey and tennis).
Track and field athletes Beth Smith (third in the nation in the shot put and sixth in discus in 1973) and Linda Winter (third in high jump at Division for Girls' and Women's Sports (DGWS) nationals in 1971) will also be inducted.
Fifteen student-athletes from women's rowing will be inducted: April Allen, Jan Brown, Kate Gribskov, Denise Jolley, Marcia Morley, Janet Shoenborn, Ellen Kinnunen, Carol Urie, Bene Schleuniger, Tanya Duvall. Carol Schmit, Bonnie Forseth, Jan Brown, Jennifer Hartley and Karen Bluel.
Astrid Hancock, who coached rowing from 1965-75 and swimming from 1964-65 and 1967-73, is the one coach who'll be inducted.
The class will feature teams from women's golf (1974), gymnastics (1980), softball (1979, '80 and '81) and women's track and field (1972, '79).
Most of the teams represented were organized under the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW), which was founded in 1971 until the NCAA brought women's sports in its fold in 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.