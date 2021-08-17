EUGENE — South Eugene High will not field a football team this fall, the school announced Friday via email and a message posted to the ParentVUE website run by the Eugene 4J School District.
A lack of student participation in football will prevent the Axe from competing during the 2021 season.
“It’s a hard thing to put into words,” South Eugene football coach Kenny Koberstein said. “There are a lot of things to consider, but number one is that we want to have a football team but we just don’t have the numbers.
“Everybody’s really disappointed. Nobody wanted this to happen.”
Turnout for football was so low this fall that the school simply didn’t feel comfortable fielding a varsity team.
“We need to put this in perspective — we had 19 boys sign up for football this year,” South Eugene athletic director Dave Hancock said. “We can have two wrestlers and have a wrestling program. We can’t have 19 football players and have a football program.”
South has struggled with football turnout for years, culminating in 2016 when the Axe qualified for the state playoffs as the No. 31 seed but forfeited their game against Jesuit because the team was down to just 19 healthy players.
Five years later, the school is flush with talent in other sports but continues to struggle with football recruiting.
“For us, it’s a shame about football and we don’t feel good about it,” Hancock said. “But at the same time, we have 70 kids out for boys soccer and 60 kids out for girls soccer. We still have a successful athletics program.”
The athletes interested in football will still have the opportunity to practice this fall and work on building their skills, but there will be no Friday night lights for the Axe this season.
“I don’t think any of our kids are going anywhere. We’re going to do our best to provide them with an environment where they can train and continue to improve their skills,” Koberstein said. “I’m disappointed. I just wish we had something better to offer for our seniors.”
School district policies prevent South Eugene athletes from competing for another local school unless they transfer to that school academically. Smaller schools in Oregon have the ability to merge their athletic programs due to low turnout, but South — with an enrollment of 1,416 students — does not have that option.
The coronavirus pandemic certainly complicated issues for the Axe, who also opted out of the abbreviated 2020 football season due to low turnout, but it is not the driving force behind this year’s cancellation.
“COVID has made things pretty transient right now, but by no means am I making the assumption that without COVID we’d be fine,” Hancock said. “It’s just put another layer on a sport that’s under the microscope right now. Parents and students have made the decision — we’re going to do something else instead.”
The big question that now looms is how South Eugene can move forward and build a program that helps develop young players while also encouraging them to stick around.
“For many years, kids from Roosevelt and Spencer Butte (middle schools) have played Kidsports football with 10-15 kids from Churchill and maybe 4-5 kids from South Eugene,” Hancock said. “Without the support system to play this sport in middle school, it’s tough to cultivate a high school program.
“How do we bring this sport back in the future or do we just throw our hands up in the air? If we want this to come back, what do we do in the future to build it back?”
For now, South Eugene will move some soccer games to Friday nights to keep the lights on and bodies in the stands, but in the long term there are more questions than answers.
