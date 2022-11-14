The Umpqua Valley Tennis Center hosted a grand opening event Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of its new permanent pickleball courts in the indoor facility at Stewart Park.
The four courts, which take up space previously occupied by a single tennis court, were filled with eager pickleball lovers ready to play on courts specifically built for the sport.
“We need four more,” said Keri Blue, a board member and pickleball liaison at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. “The courts have been filled the first week we were already overflowing. The community response has been fantastic.”
Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis, but played on a smaller court, with plastic balls and paddles instead of rubber tennis balls and stringed rackets. Invented in Washington in 1965, it’s now become the fastest growing sport in America, according a report from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
“It’s way easier to pick up and way more accessible to the general public,” said Eric Ball, the president of the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. “I’ve been playing tennis for 50 years, and you can’t come out and just start playing tennis, having rallies and getting a good workout. But in pickleball, if you have hand-eye coordination, you can start playing immediately.”
The relative ease and inexpensiveness of the sport means that people of all ages — from children to seniors — flocked to the tennis center Saturday to play on the new courts.
For the past four years, Ball, Blue and all pickleball lovers at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center had been using taped lines to mark the boundaries of the smaller pickleball courts, but the meteoric rise in the sport’s popularity convinced the tennis center to make the courts a permanent fixture.
“Our board decided, you know what, let’s just get it done,” said Ball. “…Within a month, we got it all done. It happened super fast.”
Ball and Blue say that the rise of pickleball has created conflict in other cities across the country, with some long-standing tennis players dismayed after seeing courts like these converted into pickleball courts as the sport gains popularity. But Ball, a longtime tennis player, doesn’t see this conflict being an issue in Roseburg.
“I’ve always likened it to when snowboarders first came on the scene for downhill skiing,” Ball said. “I remember when people were so mad about having snowboarders, some resorts would ban them. But eventually they all figured that out, and everybody’s just going to get along.”
“Change in anything is hard,” added Blue. “Tennis players are feeling the push of pickleball and sometimes that feels a bit scary. We just want to try and encourage them to come and try pickleball, because once you try it, you’ll get addicted quickly. You’ll realize how fun it is, and that you can do both, and have fun doing both.”
Ball’s next goal to convert one of the outdoor tennis courts to pickleball courts as well.
The tennis center will be hosting two new tournaments over the next year on the pickleball courts, with the first, the “Winter Jam”, held next February. Blue says that they don’t want the tournaments to be too competitive, however. The only prize for winning the “Winter Jam” is, appropriately, homemade jam.
“I think the message is that we don’t want people to be afraid to come and try,” Blue said. “…When I started playing, I had no sports background, I couldn’t even connect with the ball. But the community is so welcoming and friendly, that they will take you under their wing, teach you how to play, and you will laugh the entire time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.