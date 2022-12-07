The phones were ringing off the hook Tuesday night when the Roseburg Optimist Club opened the phone lines for their annual Santa Hotline event.
In the Douglas County Courthouse, a group of six answered calls from what seemed like an endless supply of eager children, ready to make their wishes known to Santa Claus. The children were ready, too — some wanted simple things — puzzles, toys, and the like — but others asked for VR headsets, huge monster trucks and one asked for a rocket ship.
“We’ve got a skeleton crew tonight, a lot of us were sick,” said Peter Sudduth. It’s his 15th year answering the phones as Santa Claus, and he says they usually get around 300-500 calls in the two hours the event lasts.
“Sometimes, it’s fun, sometimes it’s tough,” he added. “Sometimes they say something like can you bring mom and dad back, and you don’t know what to answer.”
Two women who volunteered at the event, Becky Holm and Karen Tolley, announced themselves as Mrs. Claus, saying that Santa was outside working with the reindeer. At least one child refused to speak to them, insisting on talking with Santa himself. Phil Martin — who isn’t a member of the Optimist Club, but was there to help his girlfriend, Holm — went to pick up the phone, and spoke to the child. He was just making sure Santa got the message.
“Sometimes they’re just so overwhelmed,” said Matthew Kerry. “You can tell, it doesn’t matter what you sound like. To them, I’m Santa.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
