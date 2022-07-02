I’ve often heard other RVers remark on how crowded and unnatural RV parks look. And could not imagine staying there. Most naturally assume that if you want to avoid RV parks you should not own an RV. Here are a few of the top reason RV parks can be less than amazing.
1. RV Parks Are Usually Crowded, Noisy and With Small Camping Spaces
Even the higher end RV parks have relatively small camping spaces. You are packed right in next to the neighboring motorhomes, making it very difficult to enjoy the outdoors.
While most RV parks do have quiet hours (usually 10 p.m. - 7 a.m.), they tend to be quite noisy the rest of the time. There are barking dogs, loud music, people having parties, you name it!
Typically people like to fill our days reading, writing and relaxing. However, for many people, the busy, buzzing atmosphere in RV parks defines RV life, but it’s just not for everyone.
Essentially, you are paying a premium price for a driveway sized camping spot between two other vehicles.
2. RV’s In RV Parks Tend To Have Distracting Features
For example, big screen televisions playing loudly, or, even better, a new feature on some RV’s is an outdoor big screen television. This sits in the side of the RV so people can sit outside the RV and watch television loudly.
Outdoor stereo systems and bright outdoor LED lighting are two more distracting features that can be encountered while staying in RV parks. Bottom line, RV owners have a right to these features, while other RV owners (that don’t even own a TV, for example) are not provided the kind of peace and quiet their looking for while traveling.
3. RV Parks Are Expensive
RV parks range in price depending on where you’re traveling, but you can almost always be sure that the local RV park will have the highest nightly camping rates in the area. Some RV parks are as expensive as the local motels, which is likely why so many people believe full time RVing is an unaffordable option.
RV parks can offer certain amenities during a stay such as: full hookups (electric/water/sewage), shower facilities, laundry facilities, internet, and often some recreational facilities as well.
In fact, high-end, luxury RV parks you can expect pools, tennis courts, and comfortable clubhouses. These are all extras that many people are happy paying for, but most others do not need.
Cheap RV parks do exist, but they are still more expensive than a campground and often are combination RV/trailer parks with many permanent residents.
Alternative to RV parks, North America is FULL of free and cheap campsites! In the United States alone, there are 640 million acres of federally owned land! Most of that land is available for public use, which means you can camp and hike on it.
If you’re RVing through Canada there are plenty of great free/cheap camping options for you there as well! In Canada the public land is called Crown Land, and much of it is available for free camping.
Even in Mexico there are plenty of free camping spots, though many of the paid campsites are so cheap there that it may be worth it to shell out a few bucks to take advantage of the bathrooms and showers.
Cheap RV Camping On BLM And USFS land:
A favorite camping location amongst RV owners are BLM (Bureau of Land Management) land and BLM campgrounds. You can find these areas through the BLM website.
One can legally camp for free on BLM and USFS (U.S. Forest Service) land unless it is a campground or there are signs indicating otherwise. BLM and USFS campgrounds are very inexpensive and vary from extremely primitive (a cleared area of flat ground) to more developed (fire pits, bathrooms, etc).
These campgrounds are rarely crowded, and are often in the middle of beautiful natural areas.
Other excellent options for camping that RV owners regularly use include: national and state forest land/campgrounds, state parks, casino parking lots, and national parks. It’s recommended to ask for a tent site unless you want to pay more for full hookups! This is usually not a problem as long as the site has a parking spot attached to it.
I hope this was helpful to someone. Have a great and safe July 4th everyone.
