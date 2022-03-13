Did everyone remember to spring ahead? It was not so long ago that day light savings time meant going through the house and adjusting each clock manually. Funny how times change! Come on, that was hilarious…
There are a lot of great reasons to visit Reedsport and Winchester Bay; one of those is Umpqua Aquaculture. You can visit Thursday through Monday and find out for yourself why they are called “the Northwest’s Sweetest Oysters.’ To learn more about this business and what makes their oysters so special, visit their website, umpquaoyster.com. Next time you are in Winchester Bay take a trip down Ork Rock Road to give them a try.
The plans are underway for this years Memorial Day Parade. Details are not yet available, but you can always visit www.reedsportmemorialparade.org to find out what’s happening. In addition to updates on this years Salute in Remembrance, you can view photos and videos from last years activities. We are grateful to the dedicated individuals who work so hard every year to honor our fallen heroes.
We are one week away from the official beginning of spring, which also means event season is upon us! What are your fun plans for these months of sunshine and merriment?
Carver and vendor applications alike have started rolling in for the 22nd Annual Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship. It’s looking like it will be another great year. As usual, it will take place during Father’s Day weekend, June 16 through June 19.
Check out our website oregonccc.com and follow our Facebook page for up-to-date information. We look forward to another year of seeing you in the sawdust.
While you’re in town checking out the stellar creations carved out of wood, make sure to get your stone fix also. The Rock and Gem Show & Sale will be taking place June 17 through June 19. There are many interesting things to look at and plenty of great vendors with lots of items for sale.
The Rock and Gem Show & Sale will be taking place at the Reedsport Community Center, located at 451 Winchester Ave. in Reedsport. You can visit the Lower Umpqua Gem & Lapidary Society Facebook page for details on their event and lots of other neat rock facts and photos.
If sand is more your thing, you’ll want to head over todunefest.com and grab your spot. Camping sold out last year and reservations have been busy for 2022. DuneFest will be taking place from Aug. 2 through Aug. 7. This will be the 20th anniversary of DuneFest and we are really looking forward to making it the best it can be!
Did anyone make it out to Junk Refunk Goes to the Beach last year? If you did, you know how fabulous it was and you’re so excited to be coming back this year on July 9. If you weren’t able to make it last year, then this is your chance. You’ll be treated to a variety of amazing repurposing artisans and unique vintage vendors. Visit facebook.com/junkrefunk for all the latest info.
If you have any questions about anything mentioned here, or anything relative to Reedsport / Winchester Bay, I would be happy to speak with you. Give me a call at the Reedsport / Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce 541-271-3495. Thanks so much for reading, see you on the Coast!
