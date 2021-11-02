With something like Son-uva Digger around, it’s easy for a father and son to build memories together. Just ask Michael Zupon and his son, Maverick. Son-uva Digger is a scale-model remote control creation of the Monster Jam Truck driven by Ryan Anderson. On a recent evening at Stewart Park, Michael Zupon made the truck flip from climbing nearby trees and fly through leaves on the ground.
