With something like Son-uva Digger around, it’s easy for a father and son to build memories together. Just ask Michael Zupon and his son, Maverick. Son-uva Digger is a scale-model remote control creation of the Monster Jam Truck driven by Ryan Anderson. On a recent evening at Stewart Park, Michael Zupon made the truck flip from climbing nearby trees and fly through leaves on the ground.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.