Washington woman in hospital after hitting deer with SUV Oct 15, 2022 A Washington woman was taken to the hospital after the SUV she was driving hit a deer Friday night.The woman was headed southbound on Interstate 5 near Winchester, according to a report from Oregon State Police, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the vehicle.The SUV sustained front-end damage and door damage. The woman was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and the SUV was towed from the scene.
