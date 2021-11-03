The public is invited to a free live streaming event Thursday featuring a discussion led by “Trees to Know in Oregon and Washington” author Edward C. Jensen.
The event is scheduled to be screened on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Jensen, professor emeritus in the College of Forestry at Oregon State University, will focus his presentation on the 70th-anniversary edition of the “Trees to Know” series.
Originally published in 1950, the book introduces readers to tree identification, forests, vegetation and climate change. Featuring several rare species native to southwest Oregon, the new edition is a mainstay for students, gardeners and woodland owners.
Jensen is an award-winning educator, author and photographer who has taught more than 10,000 students over the last 40 years. He is also the author of “Shrubs to Know in Pacific Northwest Forests,” the “Manual of Oregon Trees and Shrubs” and “Woody Plants in North America,” an online textbook.
During his presentation, Jensen will explain how to identify trees, use the two keys located in “Trees to Know,” discuss forest types specific to the Pacific Northwest and explain the impact of climate change on Northwest forests.
Jensen’s virtual visit will be streamed live at facebook.com/RoseburgLibrary. A Facebook account is not required.
Speaker questions may be submitted before the event to Lydia Rathe at lrathe@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7052. Viewers who have a Facebook account may post questions during the event by commenting on the livestream.
The event is sponsored by the Roseburg Public Library and Umpqua Watersheds.
