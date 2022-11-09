In the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, located in northern Roseburg, the veterinary room used to be quite a tight fit.
In between a tiny desk covered with papers, a wall marked with dozens of sticky notes drawn for the animals that came through the office, and a large refrigerator, veterinarians and assistants would perform surgeries in the cramped space, sometimes putting kittens into laundry baskets while they recovered if no space was available in the kennels.
“With two assistants and a doctor in here, it was so tough moving around even,” said Bradley Duncan, a veterinarian’s assistant from Santa Cruz, California, who has been working at Saving Grace for more than four years. “You were always in each other’s way.”
However, over the past year, Saving Grace has been working to create a new space, remodeling their old “puppy plaza” into a larger veterinary clinic, with room for 23 more kennels, new surgery equipment and a new x-ray machine. The adoption center hosted an open house Tuesday to show the new facility.
“Before, when there was a simple break, we couldn’t see what type of break it was, if it needed an amputation,” said Megan Gram, executive director of Saving Grace. “Mostly they just got their leg amputated, but now we can see if they actually need that or not, or if we need a splint, that kind of thing.”
The room will be able to support 35 surgeries a day, helping to assist injured or sick animals in the shelter and speeding the process of spaying and neutering — an especially important statistic considering the number of animals that have come into the shelter — 500 more at this point than the year before.
Gram says that spaying and neutering will be one of the most essential ways to keep numbers at the shelter down — and the increased space, combined with their eventual hiring of another veterinarian, will help them to begin offering spaying and neutering as a public service. With only one veterinarian at the moment, the adoption center can only perform procedures on animals in the shelter.
“Basically, all of her [the veterinarian] time is spent working with shelter animals, so we’re able to give them a lot more comprehensive care,” Gram said. “Now we have some other equipment that’s going to allow her to do more for them. As soon as we’re able to hire a second, we’re going to start offering two days of public service spay and neuter surgeries per week. That’s really what this whole county needs.”
In the future, Gram hopes that Saving Grace will be able to create a mobile spaying and neutering unit — reaching more rural areas of Douglas County to help keep pet overpopulation down.
“If we had a trailer and a truck and a medical team that just went from place to place, different locations every day of the week, that would be amazing,” Gram said. “Our county is so big and that’s a huge barrier for people, we can’t always expect people are going to be able to bring their pets to us. We need to be able to go out to them.”
