City, county offices closed Friday
The News-Review
Nov 8, 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY — City and county offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day.

This includes city hall, county government offices, the justice building, public safety center, library and other officers. The Roseburg Public Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police and firefighters will continue to provide public service and Roseburg and Douglas County parks will be open to the public.

Douglas County Museum and the Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum will be open Friday.
