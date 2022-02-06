Participants sign in to participate in the Discover Roseburg 11 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series Saturday at Stewart Park. Roseburg Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Tracy Moser, left, and Roseburg Parks and Recreation Program Manager Val Ligon handed out passports to the participants at the start of the event and were on hand to check answers and hand out geocoins when participants finished up.
Sanne Godfrey/News-Review photos
Zoey Godfrey, 14, doublechecks her answers on the geocache passport during Saturday’s geocache event.
Sanne Godfrey/For The News-Review
People who finished the Discover Roseburg 11 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series were awarded with a geocoin. Two different coins awarded this year.
The Discover Roseburg 11 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series allowed visitors and residents to explore the area through a GPS-aided scavenger hunt on Saturday.
“We mostly focused on new businesses in the area this year,” said Tracy Moser, program coordinator for Roseburg Parks and Recreation.
Moser designed several of the clues and hid them for the geocachers to find.
Alex Smith, owner and executive director of Southern Oregon Geocaching, said he was thrilled the event was back after a one-year hiatus.
Last year’s geocache event was canceled due to COVID-19, and was moved from a start at the library to the outdoors.
Smith said he’d participated in previous geocache events in Roseburg and has visited the area before, but was excited to discover new and hidden places in the city and surroundings.
Participants were guided to several local parks and businesses as they looked for two types of geocaches: traditional and virtual cached. Traditional caches are small hidden containers with a logbook inside, while virtual caches send participants to places to decipher the clues left behind by Roseburg city staff. In all there were five traditional caches and 15 virtual ones.
Moser said moving the start to Stewart Park was a good way for the city to show off the new pavilion at Stewart Park while also being able to spread out.
Roseburg Parks and Recreation program manager Val Ligon said there were about 90 people who participated in the geocache series which started at Stewart Park.
“About half the people were from out of the area,” Ligon said. “Which is really good considering the times we live in.”
Ligon and Moser handed out passports with coordinates and clues to participants at the start of the event and were on hand to check answers and hand out geocoins as participants finished their scavenger hunt.
Passports will remain available at the parks and recreation office on 900 SE Douglas Ave., and geocoins will be handed out as long as they are available. The department is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
