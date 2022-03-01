Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of stories profiling mayors in Douglas County.
Sutherlin Mayor Michelle Sumner can’t predict the future. But she expects to complete her term ending in December. With one caveat.
“Unless I win big at (Las) Vegas,” she said in January.
The trip was in February, so anyone reading this now can assume she didn’t hit the jackpot.
Her not-so-good luck in Las Vegas is fortunate for Sutherlin residents. They witnessed a revolving door of mayors in 2021.
Four-term Mayor Todd McKnight gave up his gavel in June. He became ineligible to serve after moving out of city limits. City Councilor Seth Vincent was appointed to take over in July.
Sumner, then council president, recalls that Vincent phoned her about three weeks later.
“He said he was moving out of (the) state,” Sumner said. “I’m like – what?”
Sumner soon recovered. Her fellow councilors agreed her experience made her the logical successor. She was sworn in as mayor on Oct. 11.
Far from being a consolation prize, Sumner is “absolutely terrific” and “a joy to work for,” according to City Manager Jerry Gillham.
“She does better than any mayor I’ve worked for in the … practice of seeking first to understand before being understood,” said Gillham, referring to the bestselling book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
“I consider her a critical role model for how we lead in the city, and I think our citizens are well served by her,” Gillham said.
Specifically, Gillham said city staff members are working on “a long-term, comprehensive response” to the problem of homelessness in Sutherlin. He credits Sumner with providing the impetus to tackle the challenge.
“We would not have gone down that path if it weren’t for her asking questions,” he said.
Jessica Hunter, program manager and Sumner’s supervisor at the Department of Human Services Child Welfare division in Roseburg, enumerated several of Sumner’s strengths.
“She has vision, she’s optimistic, and she has an incredible amount of energy and commitment,” Hunter said. “I think all four of those characteristics serve her very well in her role as mayor, in addition to her role as supervisor here.”
Those traits emerge when Sumner, 56, describes her background. Born in Alameda, California, she was the daughter of a firefighter and stay-at-home mom to the three Sumner kids. Sumner graduated from Armijo High School in Fairfield, California, in 1983.
Initially, Sumner worked as a dental assistant, with dreams of becoming an orthodontist. She also took a job as a volunteer firefighter. But dentistry got extracted from her plans “when the adrenalin bug hit,” she said.
Public safety appealed to Sumner. She debated firefighting versus police work, choosing law enforcement after deciding it was a more proactive occupation.
First, however, another life change was waiting – not around the corner, but in line at a grocery store.
Sumner was on her way to a New Year’s Eve date when she stopped at a market. Also in the long checkout line was environmental biologist Larry Bahr. The two started chatting. Twenty minutes later, Bahr and Sumner had a lunch date.
Four months after their meeting, Sumner agreed to move with Bahr to Ohio when he was sent by his company to open a new wastewater treatment plant. They married in 1987 after moving to Vacaville, California.
Sumner became a police officer the following year. She worked for the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and later for the Suisun City Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies. She had numerous jobs, from detective to hostage negotiator to field training officer.
Ultimately, Sumner decided to transition to another branch of public safety. She began supervising a police dispatch center, where she became involved in starting a tactical dispatch team.
Years of dealing with crises have left Summer well-schooled in staying calm.
“On a daily basis, I’m thinking about how I would respond to (any unexpected situation),” she said.
Sumner and her husband chose Sutherlin in 2010 as the place to spend their retirement. Soon after the move, however, Sumner realized she wasn’t ready yet to leave employment. She eventually accepted a position as a screener for the DHS Child Welfare department and was soon promoted to supervisor.
Her boss, Hunter, said the program Sumner supervises is “critically important,” as it’s designed to keep families connected when there are temporary separations due to foster care placement.
“I’m always impressed with how Michelle has redesigned that program and is making life a little better for families working with Child Welfare. It’s a huge accomplishment,” Hunter said.
Prior to her city council duties, Sumner was on Sutherlin’s budget committee and planning commission, among other civic groups. She said she hasn’t decided whether she’ll run for the mayor’s seat in November.
To decompress, Sumner escapes into watercolor painting. Her subjects tend to be animals — such as her 8-year-old bullmastiff cross, Hunter — and various forms of wildlife. She adores wolves and sponsored a sled dog on a recent trip to Alaska.
She and her husband share their home with Sumner’s mother. The couple’s son and his family live in Michigan.
Sumner also enjoys spending time at Sutherlin’s Ford Pond. She’s proud that the city has pursued grants to make it a popular regional attraction.
“We’re now working to finish the trail and add a play area,” she said. “For walks, or picnics or to bird watch – it’s one of the reasons why Sutherlin is such a great area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.