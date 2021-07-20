An osprey spreads its wings over a nest at Gaddis Park after returning from a quick trip to the nearby South Umpqua River. The nesting site and another one at Stewart Park are marked with interpretive signs for easy identification. The signs were the brainchild of Skylar Knox, a frequent contibutor to The News-Review. At right, a fledging sticks his head out of the nest to check out his surroundings.
Mom is in charge
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
