WINSTON — Edith Walters is definitely a pet person.
She lives with two dogs and nine cats at her home in Roseburg, so it’s no surprise that, when walking into her thrift store in Winston, you’re immediately greeted by the sound of meowing and the smell of cat food, made more intense by a small, cat-scented candle burning next to the register.
Walters just opened the store at the beginning of November, but her journey to get there spanned 14 years, from the first time she rescued a little kitten while living in Salem.
Walters runs the Feral Cat Awareness Team, or FCAT, a local nonprofit which works to curb the overpopulation of cats present in Douglas County — and the thrift store, filled with items donated from the local community, was opened to support the organization — with all proceeds going toward FCAT.
“I had a lot of retail background, I mean, all my background is retail,” said Walters. “I’ve been a store manager, I’ve opened stores from scratch, so I felt like I had that experience that’s going to help me make this successful.”
While living in Salem, Walters had a feral kitten arrive at her home, and with no idea what to do about it, she called the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon, or FCCO, a Portland-based organization who frequently came into Salem to spay and neuter cats.
“They kind of walked me through as far as what to do,” Walters said. “So I trapped him, I brought him in, got him fixed, and I was hooked. That’s when I realized there was a feral cat problem.”
Douglas County, Walters said, has a huge population problem when it comes to feral or “community” cats, ones roaming the streets without an owner to care for them.
“We don’t really have an inexpensive spay and neuter clinic,” Walters said. “And there’s so many of them, you can’t really afford 100, 200, 300 bucks per cat, so a lot of people just don’t do anything. Then one cat shows up, and it turns into six, and it just keeps growing.”
To help curb overpopulation of cats in the area, Walters founded FCAT with her son, who eventually left the project. Now she runs it with Annmarie Hals, who immigrated to Douglas County from Bristol, England.
“I love Edith to bits,” Hals said. “She’s my best friend.”
Hals found a sick cat that needed help in Green soon after moving to the county, and after bringing it to a local veterinary service, met Walters, who took over care of the cat. The two became quick friends, now working to perform what they call “TNR” — trapping, neutering and returning cats to where they were found, in an effort to curb overpopulation. Walters estimates that the two, along with other volunteers, have trapped over 7,000 cats in the past two years.
“It feels amazing knowing that we’re a voice for these animals in need,” Hals said. “One of our dreams was to open this thrift store, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The thrift store, which opened on Nov. 1 after months of preparation, is open Tuesdays through Sundays, and is full of clothing, jewelry, artwork, books, and various other items collected from community members in Winston and beyond.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, there are a lot of cats in the store, too. Four adults sit in the middle in a large cage, and three kittens are behind the counter. Walk a little farther, and you’ll find a dedicated “kitten room” — 11 kittens are in there, with eight more adults just beyond, in kennels reserved for cats recovering from sickness.
It seems like a lot going on for two people to handle, but Walters and Hals are happy to put in the work for the cats.
“I enjoy being busy. I’ve been juggling so much for so long, I’m pretty used to it.” Walters said. “You know, people are coming in and out of the kitten room, checking out cats, donations coming in through the back. I just don’t stop and think about how much is going on.”
“It gives me a purpose,” said Hals, who also has a full time job outside of working at FCAT. “It makes me feel good to give back to the community of Douglas County.”
More than anything, Walters says that raising awareness is the biggest goal of the storefront — hoping that people throughout Douglas County will take the problem of cat overpopulation into their own hands.
“I used to be trapping all the time. That’s all I did, just trap, trap, trap, trap,” Walters said. “And as one person, I wasn’t getting what I wanted accomplished done. Because I can only go on one property and trap those cats, and another property and those cats. But here, I have that opportunity to have more people coming in, loaning traps out, scheduling appointments. And I think that if people have the awareness and they can actually go do it themselves, they will.”
