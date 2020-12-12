PORTLAND (AP) — Carmelo Anthony had 21 points in 23 minutes Friday night for a Trail Blazers team that had to close its practice facility earlier in the week over coronavirus concerns.
Portland defeated the Sacramento Kings 127-102 in a preseason game at the Moda Center.
Blazers newcomer Harry Giles had 18 points and 14 rebounds against his former team. CJ McCollum and Gary Trent Jr. also scored 18 apiece for the Blazers, while Damian Lillard scored 15 and Derrick Jones Jr. had 15 on 6-of-7 shooting in his Portland debut.
Buddy Hield had 23 points and Harrison Barnes scored 16 for the Kings, who gave up 35 points in the first nine minutes. De’Aaron Fox scored 10.
The two teams will meet again Sunday.
