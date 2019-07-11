Two groups will bring folk music to Winston when The Small Glories and Red Molly take the Riverbend Live! stage on Friday.
“We thought both Red Molly and The Small Glories would greatly appeal to the community — all ages and musical preferences,” said Riverbend Live! committee member Jasmine Allen. “We liked and wanted to book both but were limited on open dates; after last years successful double set with Carolina Story and Delta Rae we thought we’d try it again!”
Hailing from Winnipeg, Canada, The Small Glories started as a casual friendship between artists Cara Luft and JD Edwards. The two were partnered together for the 25th anniversary of Winnipeg’s West End Cultural Centre; two years later, The Small Glories was born.
Luft is praised as one of Canada’s finest live performers and acoustic guitar players, while Edwards’ voice has been described as “one that easily ranges from gentle and melodic to fierce and powerful.” Luft has an alt-folk/roots background, while Edwards brings a bit of country, blues, R & B, soul and rock ‘n’ roll. Their performance will mix bluegrass-inflected folk-pop music with lighthearted onstage banter.
The duo released their first album “Wondrous Traveler” in 2016. Their sophomore album “Assiniboine & The Red” was just released June 28.
Dynamic trio Red Molly will join The Small Glories for Friday’s concert. Known for American music ranging from blues and folk, to country and bluegrass, the band combines three artists with their own unique backgrounds.
Red Molly formed by sheer coincidence in 2004, when Laurie MacAllister, Abbie Gardner and former member Carolann Solebello came together at a campsite at the 2004 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. Solebello left the group in 2010, but Molly Venter joined soon after. The group reinvented itself in 2017 as a five-piece band.
The band has played at numerous venues across the world, ranging from Texas to Australia. They have been four-time featured artist at MerleFest and performed at festivals such as RockyGrass, Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.
The trio has numerous albums, ranging from four-song extended plays to full length CDs. Their latest album, “One for All & All for One,” was released in 2018.
“We hope we have a great turnout because we know we’re going to have a fantastic show!” Allen said. “One of the strengths of Riverbend Live! is the community’s trust that we’re going to bring them a great night of music; we hope to see regulars and new faces alike coming out to support Riverbend Live! and our artists.”
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours. Guests are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.
A variety of food booth will be available for food purchase or guests are welcome to bring their own. No smoking or pets are allowed in the venue.
Country singer and songwriter Brenn Hill and cowboy poet Andy Nelson continue the concert series on July 19. Visit www.riverbendlive.org for more information.
