Two Roseburg residents were hospitalized after a two-car collision at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
According to a report from the Roseburg Police Department, Sandra Mack, 66, was attempting to cross Garden Valley Boulevard from the parking lot of Bi-Mart to the Roseburg Marketplace. Mack’s white Ford Explorer crashed into the driver’s side of a maroon Dodge Caravan operated by Gary Tesdahl, 80.
Police said it was unknown if Mack was suffering a medical issue or simply did not see Tesdahl’s vehicle, as Mack had no recollection of the crash.
Tesdahl had to be extricated from his vehicle by Roseburg firefighters.
Both were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, Tesdahl reporting pain in his side and Make for observation.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
