A dog has perished and two people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire at a residence in Sutherlin on Tuesday morning.
The Sutherlin Fire Department, the Oakland Fire District, and the Fair Oaks Fire District responded to reports of a house fire near the 500 block of Casa De Loma Street. Upon arriving a few minutes after 6 a.m., firefighters could see heavy smoke and flames billowing near the back of the house.
Crews knocked down the fire and discovered a female with injuries as a result of the fire. Because of weather, fire conditions and the possibility of more victims, a second alarm was called in.
An additional search resulted in the discovery of an injured male. Both people were treated and transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where their conditions remain unknown.
Sutherlin police removed two dogs found alive from the fire, while a third dog died.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Sutherlin Fire Department was assisted by the Oakland Fire District, Fair Oaks Fire District, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, the Sutherlin Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Power and Avista Utilities. A total of 21 firefighters and three ambulances responded to the fire, according to a press release.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and the Kellogg Fire District assisted during the fire.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review.
