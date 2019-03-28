The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for thousands of job applicants in Oregon and at least 100 in Douglas County to gear up for the 2020 Decennial Census.
The census, which counts every person every 10 years, determines how many representatives each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives and plays a major role in distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds every year.
“It’s a mandatory operation mandated by the constitution so we’re essentially paying people pretty good money to do a civic duty,” regional census spokesman Donald Bendz said. “Your local leaders are well aware of the money they get from the federal government and their population based on the census is what helps them get the money”
Bendz said nationwide, the Census Bureau expects to hire over half a million people to tackle the upcoming census. Enumerators, or counters, south of Lane County and west of the Cascades will be paid $14.50 per hour, according to the bureau website. The enumerators in the northwest portion of the state will be paid up to $18 per hour.
The census is split into two major steps; the first is to validate the master address list.
“That is the list the census uses to send out the invitation to respond,” Bendz said. “Is there a house there? Is it an empty lot? We just want to make sure our address list is as complete and accurate as possible. So when we send out the invitation to people to respond, everyone gets it.”
The second step, which will start in March 2020, will be to send out the census surveys.
“That’s when we start our largest operation which is non-response follow-up,” Bendz said. “We will hire additional enumerators to go door-to-door and get people to fill out the census who haven’t already completed the census.”
Currently, there is a Salem area census office open and two more will open in the summer; one in Portland and one in Eugene. Those offices will post more permanent positions later on, but the “enumerators” or counters job application is open now at the 2020 Census website. People who work for the first summer can be considered for the second summer without having to reapply.
“These are great positions for people who want to earn extra money. These are positions for any student over the age of 18, any stay-at-home spouses or anyone who currently has a full-time job but wants to make some supplemental income on the side,” Bendz said. “The hours are flexible and you get to choose your own schedule.”
The application is available online and will run for at least eight weeks in the summer.
