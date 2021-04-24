IRVINE, Calif. — Garret Forrester and Joe Casey each homered and Oregon State nearly won its second come-from-behind game in an 11-9 nonconference loss to UC Irvine Saturday afternoon at Anteater Ballpark.
Dillon Tatum’s two-run home run in the ninth inning off Chase Watkins spoiled Oregon State’s comeback attempt.
OSU (26-11) scored the game’s first two runs, but the Anteaters (23-12) scored six in the bottom half of the first and one more in the second to take a 7-2 lead.
Forrester hit his sixth home run of the season in the third as the Beavers began to chip away at UC Irvine’s lead. The Anteaters went ahead 9-4 after three but Casey drove in the Beavers’ fifth run on a solo shot in the fifth, his fifth round-tripper of the season.
The Beavers scored two more in the sixth, via a balk and Ryan Ober double.
OSU tied the game in the eighth. Jake Dukart grounded out to push the Beavers to within one and Forrester drove in his second run of the day on a single to left.
Watkins (1-2) took the loss after allowing two hits and two runs in 1 2/3 innings.
He is 1-2 on the season. Both Casey and Forrester tallied three hits for the Beavers, who totaled 13 as a team. Ober and Jacob Melton had two apiece.
OSU and UC Irvine conclude the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
