Umpqua Community College’s theatre arts department will bring a new style of theater to town when “In Love and Warcraft” premiers Friday.
Described as a “cosplay-loving romantic comedy about intimacy and love in the digital age,” the play follows college senior Evie Malone (Ariel Hicks) as she learns that love and “World of Warcraft” are totally different battlefields.
Evie is a gamer who leads a high level guild in the popular massively multiplayer online game “World of Warcraft.” In the game, she’s a fearless warrior with a boyfriend. In real life, Evie ghostwrites love letters despite the fact that she has never been in love. During the two hours this play runs, Evie will learn that digital experience doesn’t necessarily transfer to real life situations.
“Evie is the most real character I have played. She’s quirky, she’s funny, and she comes up against her own feelings and leans on those closest to her for advice,” Hicks said. “There is a lot of me in Evie and in that regard I can dive deeper into the world that Madhuri Shekar crafted with ease. Also I got a bit more life XP than 22 year old Evelyn so that definitely made me want to take on Evie when I first read the script! I fell in love with her heart and I think others will too!”
Hicks is one of six actors involved in the production. She is joined by Christopher Lyon, who plays Evie’s headstrong online boyfriend Ryan; Nakaela Hunt, whose main role as the Doctor makes for some awkward moments; Andrew Laniohan as Raul, the idealistic college student and hopeless romantic Evie begins seeing; Jesika Barnes, who plays Evie’s roommate Kitty; and Thomas Weaver, who tackles seven different parts to round out the production.
“Our play is a wonderfully funny and real glimpse into the lives of college students, particularly centered around Evie who is figuring out who she is in the real world versus the virtual one,” Barnes said.
“It brings the traditional RomCom into the age of technology, which may serve to bridge the gap between generations in a whole new way,” Laniohan added.
The play is part of a new movement in theater which Umpqua Community College Director of Theatre Christina Allaback calls nerd theater.
“Nerd theater is a genre that is being defined and played within recent years,” Allaback explained. “It’s something I really like to explore. What I really like is that it brings in popular culture to the theater and I am hoping it will bring in people that maybe are not into theater but are interested in this show. Maybe someone that likes “World of Warcraft” will watch our show and find out they do enjoy theater.”
The show, Allaback said, is perfect for the digital presence that has become the focus of our every day lives.
“Evie has to learn a screen/real life balance. This is really a perfect show for the virtual medium because it really is about people being attached to their screens,” Allaback said.
Allaback does warn that this production is racier than their usual productions. She warns about adult language and discussions about sex that may not be appropriate for younger audiences.
“In Love and Warcraft” will premiere on www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45745 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again at 7 p.m. March 5 and 6. Tickets are $5 for individual views and $15 for group viewers. Videos will stream live and cannot be viewed again once aired.
“I hope that by the end of the show, your cheeks hurt and your stomach aches from laughing so hard, and you hold onto your dear loved ones tightly,” Lyon said.
