Club News
The Umpqua Gem and Mineral club meeting
The Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club's next meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave, Roseburg.
Potluck dinner will begin at 6 p.m., junior rockhound meeting for school age members will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the general meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Guests welcome.
More information: facebook.com/Umpquagem.
