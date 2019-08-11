Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club meeting
The Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club will be meeting Wednesday, August 14.
The meeting will be held at Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A potluck dinner will start at 6 p.m., and the business meeting will start at 7 p.m. The Junior club for school age children will be starting at 6:30 p.m.
After the business meeting, a geologic informational program will be presented. Gene Thompson will present information. Guests are welcome.
Information: facebook.com/Umpquagem.
