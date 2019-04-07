Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club meets Wednesday
The Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club meet Wednesday, April 10 at Westside Christian Church, 2750 W Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
A potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m., and the business meeting starts at 7 p.m. The Junior club starts at 6:30 p.m.
After the business meeting, an informational program will be presented. Guests are welcome.
Information: facebook.com/Umpquagem.
An Association of Writers to meet Monday at library
An Association of Writers will meet 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 8 at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
Meeting will focus on focus on April’s National Poetry Month. Poems framed as art will be displayed, poems and other writing will be read.
Information: 541-679-4347
NARFE to meet Tuesday at Round Table Pizza
The next meeting of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Round Table Pizza, 2040 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.
Kris Wiley, Director of the Roseburg Public Library, will be the guest speaker. Guests welcome.
Contact: 541-677-7382.
Douglas County Prospectors meet Monday at Pine Grove
Douglas County Prospectors will host a general meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, at Pine Grove Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg.
An optional potluck will be held at 6:30 p.m. Those who bring a dish are welcome to participate.
