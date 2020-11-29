Jupiter slowly overtakes pokey Saturn this month. A conjunction occurs when two planets appear close together in the sky. Each night, Jupiter will appear to creep a bit closer to Saturn until Dec. 21.
Typically, conjunctions occur with separation of 1 or 2 degrees and that happens about every 20 years or so with Jupiter and Saturn. Very rarely, conjunctions occur with separation of less than ½ degree.
Great Conjunctions are much closer still. On the night of Dec. 21s, Jupiter and Saturn will appear about 6 arcseconds apart. As a frame of reference, the moon is about 1,800 arcseconds in apparent diameter, while the disk of Jupiter — as seen in a telescope — is currently 35 arcseconds.
This Great Conjunction is extremely close.
The last Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn as close as this December occurred in 1623 or nearly 400 years ago. However, the Great Conjunction of 1623 appeared very near the sun and was very difficult to observe. The last Great Conjunction similar to this year happened nearly 800 years ago in 1226. Ultra-close conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn are extremely rare events.
You may want to refer to The News-Review Sunday, Nov. 22 article “Backyard Astronomy” to get more details about partaking in this very rare event with your family. Look low to the southwest as the sky just begins to darken or about 5-5:30 p.m. to spot Jupiter and Saturn. If the weather permits, look between Dec. 16 until Christmas night for best views of this Great Conjunction. You will need a very good southwest horizon to see the closest apparent approach on the 21st.
Mars and the other Gas GiantsMars is fading from its October glory. Look to the southeast as the sky darkens to spot a bright star in a region of sky without bright stars. That’s Mars. Tonight, telescope observers will find Mars well placed high in the south by 8 p.m.
During the next week, as Earth speeds away from Mars, the apparent size of Mars will shrink from 15 to 14 arcseconds. Although, that is much smaller than the 22 arcseconds of October, Mars will only exceed that size briefly in 2022 until 2031. After mid-month, Mars will seem to shrink a bit more each night. By January 2021, Mars will appear too small to detect surface details.
The outer gas giants of Uranus and Neptune will be visible with binoculars if you know where to look. In early December, look for another Backyard Astronomy article to find these gas giant planets.
Dim Neptune proceeds Mars by more than an hour. Uranus follows Mars by more than an hour as December opens. By January 2021, Uranus will trail Mars only by about 30 minutes.
Dawn PlanetsBrilliant Venus is easy to spot in the east-southeast predawn sky. Our sister world rises nearly two hours before the sun tomorrow morning. Mercury is about 20 degrees below and to the left of Venus. Swift Mercury rapidly falls toward the rising sun and is lost in the sun’s glare by the first week of December.
Venus has a date with an old crescent moon on Dec. 12. Early risers will see a slender crescent moon about 2 degrees above and to the right of Venus. The old waning moon steadily creeps toward Venus as the morning proceeds. Both Venus and the moon will appear to vanish in the morning light.
Binocular or telescope observers should be able to detect these faded objects in the southwest sky. At approximately 1:04 p.m., the moon will cover or occult Venus. About an hour later, Venus will pop out from the dark or right side of the moon.
Geminids Meteor Shower and the Winter SolsticeThe most prolific meteor shower of the year, the Geminids, peaks on the morning of Dec. 14. This seldom observed shower, due to cloudy cold nights in December, offers up to two meteors per minute at its broad peak from 9 p.m. Dec. 13 until 5 a.m. Dec. 14.
Even the night before (Dec. 12-13), observers can see 100 meteors per hour or about the same count the Perseid’s produce each August. If the weather breaks on Dec. 11-12, look for about one Geminid meteor per hour. You will have three nights to try to see the Geminids streak across the sky. Bundle up and seek a dark view point in the backyard.
The Winter Solstice occurs at 2:02 a.m. on Dec. 21, beginning the official start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Many people falsely believe that the earliest sunset of the year occurs on the night of the solstice. It does not.
Tonight, the sun will set just before 4:40 p.m. The earliest sunset occurs on Dec. 8 at about 4:38 p.m. By the Winter Solstice, the sun will set nearly three minutes later at 4:41 p.m.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.