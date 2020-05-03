Evening Planets — Venus and MercurySay goodbye to Venus and hello to Mercury. Our faithful evening “star,” Venus, will plunge rapidly toward the setting sun each night this month. Tonight Venus, that bright star in the southwest as the sky darkens, will set more than two and a half hours after the sun. Telescope observers will notice a large crescent shaped disk about the size of Jupiter (41 arc seconds).
Each night, Venus will appear to dim slightly, expand in apparent diameter and exhibit a thinning crescent. By May 17, Venus will set slightly more than two hours after the sunset. Telescope viewers will see a very thin crescent disk appearing larger than Jupiter (51 arc seconds).
Mercury joins Venus by mid-month. Look just a few minutes after sunset on May 17 to spy bright Venus. As the sky slightly darkens in twilight, look about 9 degrees below and to the right of Venus to spot a tiny “star.” That’s Mercury. As Venus descends each night, Mercury ascends.
The two worlds appear to pass by each other on the nights of May 21 and 22. Mercury will be about a degree below Venus on the 21 and almost 2 degrees above Venus on the 22. An ultra-thin crescent moon will join the planetary duo on the 23. Telescope observers of Venus will see a 2% illuminated crescent moon, a 3% illuminated crescent Venus and a 65% gibbous Mercury.
Venus continues its dive into the sunset as Mercury climbs higher each night. By May 27, Venus will set less than an hour after sunset while Mercury sets nearly a half hour later. By May 29, Venus will be difficult to spot unless you have a very flat western horizon.
Binoculars will help you detect our sister world just a few minutes after sunset as May closes. Mercury climbs into the slightly darker twilight sky onto a peak altitude in early June.
Late Night PlanetsTomorrow morning Jupiter and Saturn rise in the southeast a few minutes before 2 a.m. The two gas giants are near the border of Capricornus and Sagittarius. Jupiter is about 5 degrees to the right (west) of Saturn. Very slowly these planets will creep toward each other as Jupiter slowly overtakes pokey Saturn.
A last quarter moon will join Saturn and Jupiter on the morning of May 12. As June opens, Jupiter and Saturn will rise around midnight and be 4 ½ degrees apart.
Dawn PlanetMars has steadily trekked away from Saturn and Jupiter. Tomorrow morning, Mars will rise more than an hour after Saturn and Jupiter. Look to the east-southeast to spot a bright “star” in eastern Capricornus about a degree above Deneb Algiedi.
By mid-month, Mars will rise nearly an hour and a half after Jupiter and Saturn. As May concludes, Mars will appear to have doubled in brightness and rise more than 2 hours after Jupiter and Saturn.
A Meteor ShowerMay brings an annual meteor shower called the Eta Aquariids. The Etas are tiny dust particles cast off from Comet Halley in its many sojourns into the inner solar system. Jupiter’s gravitational pull has deflected some of the dust streams, improving the number of meteors predicted for the next three years.
Typically, the Etas peak at about 10 meteors per hour. This year’s forecast estimates up to 15 meteors per hour on the morning of May 5. Unfortunately, a very bright, nearly full moon will blot out many of the dimmer meteors.
Best times to observe the Etas from a dark country site are from 3:30-5 a.m. The moon sets about 5:22 a.m. but will be low enough by 4:30 a.m. to be less of a factor on meteor counts. Set your alarm, bundle up in your lounge chair and enjoy this celestial light show.
Morgan Observatory at UCC Morgan Observatory has discontinued public and school gatherings this spring. A decision will be made in late May whether to cancel summer on-site programs at the observatory. The previously scheduled Last Friday Moon Watch with Umpqua Astronomers is canceled until at least July 31. Please consult the Morgan Observatory website at www.umpqua.edu/observatory for the latest information.
The Solar Systems Walk 2020 will not be held as planned in May. Both the school and the general public walks are canceled.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers will not hold monthly meetings at U.C.C. Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10 for the foreseeable future. However, local astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The new meeting time is 6:30 p.m. on May 12.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.facebook.com/groups/umpquaastronomers, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
