Stamp Club elects officers
The Umpqua Valley Stamp Club recently elected officers for 2021.
President: Pat Murphy. Vice-President: Clarence Adams. Treasurer: Bill Poulter. Secretary: Doug Holloway. Newsletter Editor: Clarence Adams.
The club meets at 7:15 p.m. on the third Monday of each month (except June and December) at St. George’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg.
Anybody with an interest in stamp collecting or other philatelic items is welcome to attend the meetings.
Information: Doug Holloway, 541-673-4949
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.