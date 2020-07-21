Free tennis lessons for kids are being offered in August at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center in Roseburg.
The first week is Aug. 10-13 and the second week is Aug. 17-20. The lessons will run from 2-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Martin Zumpft, the new tennis director at the UVTC, said any kid who wants to learn how to play tennis is welcome. The lessons are open for kids starting at around 7 years old to high school age.
"We're looking for brand new tennis players," Zumpft said. "Anybody who wants to try out tennis is more than welcome to do so."
All players should dress in sports attire. The rackets are provided if they don't have one. If the kid has perfect attendance for two weeks, they get to keep the racket that's been provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.