Peggy Cheatham was inspired to start helping wildlife when her daughters kept bringing her little birds when they moved out to a home in the countryside.
“My family and I we moved to the country here on 40 acres, and my little girls would bring me these little babies and birds,” Cheatham said. “And I’d try to keep them alive, and they would die. So I saw this class advertised in The News-Review for UCC. At the time it was a six week course and I signed up for it. And that was my initial intention.”
She enrolled in the class in 1996 to learn how to keep baby songbirds alive, but quickly became involved with the Umpqua Wildlife Rescue of which she is now the president.
The nonprofit organization had been started in 1987 by a veterinarian and two wildlife biologists.
Cheatham set up a fawn rehabilitation program and helped rehabilitate fawns for 17 years, before making a switch to birds of prey about eight years ago.
While its an organization, there’s no true center. The wildlife rehabilitators are located throughout the county and have their own areas to help injured animals. There is equipment that gets shared, such as X-ray machines, because of the costs.
“Our organization Umpqua Wildlife Rescue is sort of an umbrella that individuals stand under and get training, mentoring,” Cheatham said. “They become a volunteer with the organization, we help them get licensed, we help them get set up on their property to do the rehab that they’re interested in and we network with them.”
The goal for the organization is to release the animals back in their native habitat.
Cheatham said about 50% of the animals that are brought to the nonprofit organization are released back into the wild.
Umpqua Wildlife Rescue takes in between 200 to 300 animals a year. The organization has 17 board members to oversee the various rehabilitators, and Cheatham also praised the work of hotline coordinator Meriann Shepherd and instructor Becky Bass.
As wildfires burned throughout Oregon in the last month, many areas will take decades to recover the flora and fauna that was lost but the story for wildlife may be quite different.
Bill Cannaday, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said wildlife will likely flourish because of the open habitat the fire has created.
Cheatham said as of last week only one animal was brought to them in relation to the fires: a chipmunk with burned paws.
Cannaday said while there have been reports of wildlife in need of rehab, most big game likely got out in time. Smaller animals that can’t run as quickly from the fire, and borrow or climb, are less likely to survive.
Cheatham added that animals in need of help, typically need to be seen within 24 to 48 hours to be able to be successfully rehabilitated.
She said there weren’t as many reports of wildlife in need, but she attributes that to the fact that people weren’t able to get near the affected wildlife.
“They’re not finding them,” she said. “And it was exactly the same thing we faced during the lockdown in the pandemic. When everybody was in lockdown and people weren’t out traipsing through the woods, they weren’t camping, they weren’t hiking, they weren’t finding things. And so we actually had very mild, we’ve had a very mild season, and year because of the inability for people to be outdoors.”
Cheatham rehabilitates birds of prey. Those were likely to fly away from the fire in time.
The busy season for Umpqua Wildlife Rescue typically comes in the spring. It’s when people are out and young animals are trying to make it on their own.
Cannaday said rehabilitation for young animals is for more likely to be successful than help for adults.
However, Cheatham also warned people about picking up young animals.
‘We’ve kind of run the gamut in realizing that so many babies especially are mistakenly taken, and they don’t need to come in and we we’ve realized that we can kind of break it down and get to the bottom of it, and many of those were putting back now that we used to take him without question,” she said.
Cannaday and Cheatham agreed that if you see injured wildlife, call ODFW, law enforcement or Umpqua Wildlife Rescue.
“Don’t approach a hurt animal,” Cannaday said. “They can feel threatened and are unpredictable.”
Cheatham pointed out that to work with Umpqua Wildlife Rescue you need to be licensed and trained on providing care for the animals.
When asked why she continued doing this work even after her daughters stopped bringing her hurt song bird, she said, “If everybody on the planet chose one cause, whatever it is; animals, children, elderly, trees, the forest. One thing that you would give yourself to unselfishly, without asking for anything in return, it would be a beautiful world. Something about it just helps validate my existence. It puts my stamp on the earth, that says ‘I was important and I did something for something else.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.