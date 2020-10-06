EUGENE — One of the five Oregon starters who opted out of the 2020 season has had a change of heart.
Starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who has started the Ducks’ last 27 games, announced Monday that he is putting his NFL draft preparations back on hold to play his senior season.
“You know what? I’m not leaving,” Lenoir said in a highlight video posted to social media.
The good news kept coming for defensive coordinator Andy Avalos when Boise State graduate transfer Jordan Happle, a safety from Portland, announced later Monday that he will play his senior season for the Ducks.
“First I would like to thank all of the schools that reached out to me since entering my name in the transfer portal,” Happle posted on Twitter. “But after some long conversations and prayers about it, I will be going HOME to fulfill my dream of becoming an Oregon Duck.”
Happle posted 22 tackles and two pass breakups in five games for the Broncos in 2019 but his season was cut short due to injury
The two additions Monday will help Oregon fill some of the void created in the secondary with standout safety/nickel back Jevon Holland, starting cornerback Thomas Graham and Rose Bowl defensive most valuable player Brady Breeze opting out of the abbreviated seven-game season.
Lenoir was an all-Pac-12 second team selection in 2019 after finishing with 47 tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
All five of Lenoir’s career interceptions have come in Pac-12 play.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound Lenoir has missed just three tackles in 137 opportunities during his Oregon career.
Lenoir will lead a talented cornerback group that includes sophomores Mykael Wright and DJ James, redshirt freshman Trikweze Bridges and five-star 2020 recruit Dontae Manning.
Happle, who has 61 career tackles and one interception in 27 games, was recruited to Boise State by Avalos. He joins a safety group led by senior Nick Pickett Illinois transfer Bennett Williams and sophomores Verone McKinley, Steve Stephens and Jamal Hill.
The Ducks begin fall camp on Friday to begin preparing for their Nov. 7 opener against Stanford at Autzen Stadium. The other home contests on the six-game regular season schedule are UCLA on Nov. 20 and Washington Dec. 12.
In addition to Holland, Graham and Breeze, Oregon must replace left tackle Penei Sewell, the reigning Outland Trophy winner, who also is skipping the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
