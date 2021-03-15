The Oregon distance runners dominated, Micah Williams and Emmanuel Ihemeje made history, and in approximately one hour of real time Saturday afternoon, the Ducks clinched their fifth national men’s team title.
No. 1 Oregon, the most impressive team in the country over the eight-week regular season, entered the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships as the top seed in five events and won titles in all of them (plus one more) during the three-day meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
That included a pair individual titles Saturday by Cole Hocker, who had star-turning performances in the mile and 3,000 meters. Charlie Hunter had to lean at the line for his win in the 800, Williams won the 60 and Ihemeje won the triple jump as the Ducks built up a team total of 79 points for their first championship trophy since 2016. LSU was second with 56 points.
Oregon’s point total was second-most in meet history and the most since 1994. The Ducks’ six event wins tied the most ever won by a team at an NCAA Indoor Championship meet.
“That point total is absolutely crazy,” Johnson said during the trophy presentation. “A lot of praise and accolades will go to the national champions but we don’t want to forget those guys that were second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth because they make this championship and make it special.
“With all that’s gone on in the world and having this meet canceled a year ago, I couldn’t be prouder.”
The Ducks started the final day in sixth place with 13 points following their win in the distance medley relay and Max Vollmer’s sixth-place finish in the heptathlon Friday afternoon.
But beginning with Saturday’s mile — the first event on the track — Oregon began tallying points in rapid succession.
Hocker started it with his win in 3:53.71, breaking Lawi Lalang’s eight-year-old meet record of 3:54.74.
The Oregon sophomore, who is the second-fastest collegian all-time in the mile, immediately moved to the front of the pack and never surrendered the lead. Reed Brown also finished fifth in 3:57.62 to earn another four points for the Ducks.
An hour later, Hocker ambushed front-running teammate Cooper Teare down the stretch, passing him just before they reached the finish line.
Hocker won in personal-record 7:46.15 and Teare was second in 7:46.23. Teare and Hocker were 1-2, respectively, in the NCAA this season, and Teare was coming off a strong effort anchoring the Ducks’ DMR on Friday.
He looked good again Saturday as he moved into the lead and paced the field for much of the race until Hocker caught him over the last 15 meters or so.
Hocker’s individual-event double was the first for Oregon since Edward Cheserek won the 3,000 and 5,000 in 2017.
In between Hocker’s victories there were many more wins and many, many more points for the Ducks.
That included the first titles in the 60 and triple jump in program history.
The victory by Williams, who is from Portland’s Benson High, continued a wildly successful debut season that’s included a school-record and the top time in the NCAA this winter.
Williams shook off a rough start Saturday to win in a PR-tying 6.49. Gaston Bouchereau also placed fifth in 6.65.
“I definitely got out slower than I did in the prelims but I was able to finish,” said Williams, who missed his senior season of high school track in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown. “I definitely didn’t expect to win an NCAA title (this season) but I expected to be good, whether it was this year or next year or whatever. I didn’t expect it to come this fast.”
Ihemeje’s performance was a revelation as the newcomer from Bergamo, Italy, became the No. 6 performer in collegiate history with his winning mark of 56 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
Ihemeje set the school record earlier this season with a then-PR of 53-10 1/4. He surpassed that four times Saturday, beginning with a 54-0 on his second jump. On his third attempt he went 54-7 1/2 and then reached his winning distance on his fourth attempt. On his sixth jump he went 55-11 3/4 — which would’ve also beaten TCU’s Chengetayi Mapaya, who was second with a PR 55-7 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.