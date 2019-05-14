TUCSON, Ariz. — Cravon Gillespie’s record-setting performance and Oregon’s enviable array of sprinters sparked the Ducks to their 13th straight men’s Pac-12 Track & Field Championship title Sunday.
Gillespie had his hand in three of the Oregon men’s eight individual event trophies, helping the Ducks score 173 points as they rallied past first-day leader UCLA.
The Bruins finished with 140 points, followed by Arizona with 94.
The Oregon women placed second to Southern California for the second consecutive season. The Trojans, who ended the Ducks’ nine-year reign last season, scored all 154 of their points on Sunday as their sprinters and hurdlers put on an uncatchable performance.
Oregon, backed by individual wins from Jessica Hull in the 1,500, Rhesa Foster in the long jump and Chaquinn Cook in the triple jump, finished with 137 points.
Gillespie, Oraine Palmer, Spenser Schmidt and Rieker Daniel opened the action on the track with a win in the 4x100-meter relay in a school-record 38.72 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 38.76 set in 2017.
The foursome soon returned for the 100 final, with Gillespie winning in a personal-record 9.97 to become the first sprinter in Oregon history to run under 10.0.
Palmer also finished second in 10.25, Schmidt was fifth in 10.41 and Daniel was sixth in 10.43 as the Ducks scored 25 points in the event.
Gillespie, Palmer and Daniel would also finish 1-2-3 in the 200, as Gillespie reset his school record with a 20.17 finish, followed by Palmer in 20.71 and Daniel in 20.83 for an additional 24 points.
Also picking up a win for the Oregon men was sophomore Cooper Teare in the 5,000, who made an aggressive move to break free from the inside as the race entered the homestretch and then kicked to the win in 13:49.77. Teare joined Edward Cheserek (2015), Galen Rupp (2007), Alberto Salazer (1981) and Ken Martin (1980) as Ducks who have won conference titles in the 5,000.
Eric Edwards Jr. won the 110 hurdles, a victory that was never in doubt as the freshman was the first one to the first hurdle and led the rest of the way as he crossed in a PR 13.59.
Orwin Emilien also won the 400 in a PR 45.91.
Charlie Hunter was second in the 800 in 1:49.42, losing his lead with less than 100 meters to go to eventual winner Isaiah Jewett of USC, and Tristan James, who won the long jump on Saturday, was second in the triple jump on Sunday at 51 feet, 4 1/4 inches.
The Oregon women were chasing the Trojans all night, getting as close as five points, 94-89, with eight events to go.
The Ducks were bolstered by Hull’s second consecutive title in the 1,500, which she won in 4:16.42 thanks to a strong finishing kick after Stanford’s Jessica Lawson pulled even rounding the final turn.
Foster and Cook also were repeat winners, though their previous titles both came in 2017.
Foster won with a mark of 20-7 3/4, joining Jamesha Youngblood as the Ducks’ only other two-time conference champ in the long jump.
Cook won her event with a jump of 43-11 3/4.
Susan Ejore nearly won Oregon’s eighth straight Pac-12 title in the 800, but she stumbled and was knocked off her stride with less than 20 meters to go and Colorado’s Elissa Mann slipped past for the win in 2:04.35. Ejore was second in 2:04.71.
The Trojans took control of the meet with 1-2-3 finishes in the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles. They also won both relays as they got 92 points out of those five events alone.
