EUGENE — Oregon will have a new starting quarterback in 2021.
Tyler Shough, who completed 63.5% of his passes for 1,559 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2020 after replacing four-year starter Justin Herbert, announced Friday he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-5, 221-pound redshirt sophomore initially vowed to return to compete for his starting spot after splitting time with Anthony Brown during the Pac-12 championship win over USC and the Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State.
“This one hurts,” Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman posted on Twitter.
Shough, who joins redshirt freshman Cale Millen as the second QB to leave the program this offseason, will be eligible to play immediately somewhere else as a graduate transfer.
Shough’s quarterback efficiency rating of 160.4 led the Pac-12, but after a fast start in new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s scheme he threw two costly interceptions during the loss at Oregon State and struggled against California’s defense in another road loss.
Brown, who joined the program as a graduate transfer from Boston College last year, finished 15-for-23 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns while taking his first snaps for Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game and Fiesta Bowl.
Five-star 2021 recruit Ty Thompson also will compete for the job this spring, along with 2020 recruits Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford.
“We have a talented quarterback room,” coach Mario Cristobal said on signing day earlier this month. “I’m sure that will be a storyline in the spring as we roll into it. We have some guys that have done a good job, a couple young guys that never really get mentioned in Robby and Jay that have also done a really good job developing themselves.
“I look forward to watching that battle and really structuring practice so that there’s fair opportunity.”
Cristobal was unavailable for comment Friday.
