Oregon’s Kenyon Yovan and Aaron Zavala were named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America team on Tuesday. Yovan is a first-team designated hitter, and Zavala is on the third team as a third baseman.
Oregon State junior left-handed pitcher Christian Chamberlain was also named a third-team All-American.
Yovan, a junior, becomes Oregon’s first player named an All-American as both a hitter and a pitcher during his career. He was a first-team National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American and a second-team Collegiate Baseball All-American following his freshman season in 2017 as a pitcher. The Ducks’ closer that season, he was also named to four different freshman All-America teams, and was one of Collegiate Baseball’s freshmen of the year.
This season, Yovan led Oregon in batting average (.429), hits (24), home runs (four), on-base percentage (.556) and slugging percentage (.714). He also scored 22 runs and recorded 15 walks and had nine RBIs.
Zavala, a sophomore, earned his first career all-America honor after batting .418 with a home run and a team-high 22 RBIs.
Chamberlain started four games in 2020, recording a 2-1 record and 0.82 earned run average. He held opponents to just six hits and 11 walks in 22 innings with 34 strike outs. Opponents batted .086 against him.
The 2020 season ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.